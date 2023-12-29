Kilmarnock vs Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) Due squadre che sono state in azione durante il Boxing Day si riuniscono per uno scontro in Scottish Premiership sabato 30 dicembre, quando il Kilmarnock ospita il Dundee. A causa del maltempo, sia il Killie che il Dundee hanno potuto giocare, ma i risultati sono stati diversi. Il calcio di inizio di Kilmarnock vs Dundee è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Kilmarnock vs Dundee a che punto sono le due squadre Kilmarnock Il Kilmarnock non ha vinto nessuno dei quattro precedenti incontri con il Dundee, una serie che si è prolungata all’inizio di questa stagione quando ha pareggiato 2-2 al Dens Park. Pur giocando in 10 uomini per quasi un’ora, il Killie è passato in vantaggio ma ha poi gettato via la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
