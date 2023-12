Championship | Ipswich-QPR interrotta | secondo tempo in ritardo per malore a spettatore

...Southampton - Plymouth 19:00 Birmingham - Bristol City 20:45 Cardiff - Leicester 20:45 Coventry - Swansea 20:45 Huddersfield - Middlesbrough 20:45 Hull - Blackburn 20:45- QPR 20:...... Enzo Maresca Il Leicester di Enzo Maresca questa sera affronterà la seconda in classifica in, l'Town; a esattamente metà campionato le Foxes dominano a +6 dal secondo posto. ...All 24 Championship clubs play on a packed Friday night. There’s much on the line and Dominic Booth is your guide. GOAL! Huddersfield 1-1 Middlesbrough (Helik) 21:06 The Terriers are back ...IPSWICH TOWN'S Championship clash with QPR was postponed after a medical emergency in the crowd. The second-tier rivals met at Portman Road on Friday for a tasty encounter under the lights. THIS IS A ...