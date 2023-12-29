Aberdeen vs St Mirren – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) Sabato 30 dicembre pomeriggio l’Aberdeen accoglie il St Mirren a Pittodrie per l’ultima partita di Scottish Premiership del 2023. Mentre i Dons cercano di vincere la terza partita consecutiva in campionato, i Buddies sperano di evitare di perdere la terza partita di fila in massima serie. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen vs St Mirren è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen vs St Mirren a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen L’Aberdeen ha beneficiato di una pausa prolungata durante il periodo festivo, non giocando dal 20 dicembre a seguito dei rinvii delle partite contro Dundee e Motherwell a causa delle condizioni meteorologiche avverse. La squadra di Barry Robson aveva messo insieme un solido periodo di forma all’inizio ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
