A worldwide poetry journey: CGTN rings in 2024 with global livestream (Di venerdì 29 dicembre 2023) BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As we bid farewell to 2023 and greet 2024, CGTN is launching a 24-hour, non-stop "Read a Poem" livestreaming event in seven cities worldwide on Sunday to ring in the New Year with friends and family from all around the globe. This 24-hour event will start at 08:00 GMT (16:00 Beijing Time) with guests in Sydney, Xi'an, Changsha, Almaty, Cairo, Paris and Mexico City. Residents in those seven cities will be invited to go on air and talk about their New Year resolutions, recite poems, or send good wishes to others in front of our streaming camera. Meeting with overseas Chinese and locals in Sydney will allow us to toast the New Year while exploring the differences and similarities between Chinese and Australian cultures. Along ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A worldwide poetry journey : CGTN rings in 2024 with global livestream
A worldwide poetry journey: CGTN rings in 2024 with global livestream BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As we bid farewell to 2023 and greet 2024, CGTN is launching a 24-hour, non-stop "Read a Poem" livestreaming event in seven cities worldwide on Sunday to ring in ...
