Twisters, Glen Powell: "Non è un reboot del film degli anni '90" (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Glen Powell è uno dei protagonisti del film Twisters e l'attore ha ribadito che il progetto non è stato ideato come reboot del disaster movie degli anni '90. Glen Powell ha parlato di Twisters, il nuovo disaster movie di cui sarà protagonista, confermando che non sarà un reboot del film arrivato nelle sale nel 1996. Il progetto sarà diretto da Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) e nel cast ci sono anche Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack e Maura Tierney. Le dichiarazioni dell'attore Le riprese di Twisters, che si erano interrotte a causa degli scioperi degli sceneggiatori e degli attori, sono di nuovo ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Twisters: il sequel del disaster movie non continuerà la storia del film originale Il film Twisters , scritto da Smith e diretto da Chung, sarà interpretato da Daisy Edgar - Jones , Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden - Paton, ... Twisters avrà una storia indipendente e non sarà un sequel del film originale Le anticipazioni rilasciate dallo sceneggiatore L'autore di Twisters ha anticipato: " Sarà molto ... Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden - Paton, ... Glen Powell clarifies that "It's definitely not a reboot," Powell asserted, while also making it clear that the 2024 film won't be a "continuation" of the original movie ... 'Twisters' spin-off is completely an original story: Glen Powell The original Twister revolved around storm chasers as they ran after the most powerful tornados. The film starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, among others. We had ...
Twisters GlenVideo su : Twisters Glen