"Soaring Guangdong" Set to Soar on Global Screens (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In a groundbreaking move to bridge cultural gaps and foster international understanding, Guangdong Radio and Television, "Soaring Guangdong" is set to launch a special international edition in English, German, and French. "Soaring Guangdong", featuring compelling stories of five main characters, aims to provide a unique perspective on Guangdong from various angles, offering Global audiences an in-depth exploration of the region. Scheduled for broadcast on major television platforms in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Africa in December, "Soaring Guangdong" anticipates reaching over two hundred million viewers across Europe and Africa. It seeks to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
"Soaring Guangdong" Set to Soar on Global Screens LONDON, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to bridge cultural gaps and foster international understanding, Guangdong Radio and Television, 'Soaring Guangdong' is set to launch a sp ...
