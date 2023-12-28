Shawn Spears lascia la AEW dopo 5 anni (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Tramite un tweet su X, Shawn Spears ha annunciato che lascerà la compagnia. Secondo Fightful, il contratto di Spears scade a fine mese, e dal 1 dicembre diventerà un free agent. L’ultimo match di Spears in ppv risale alla Zero Hour di All Out, mentre l’ultimo in TV è stato a Dynamite a Maggio 2022. Spears ha ringraziato i fans e la federazione per cinque anni dove ha feudato con Cody Rhodes, ed è stato parte del Pinnacle di MJF. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
VIDEO : Cassie Lee e Shawn Spears annunciano l’arrivo del secondo figlio
Cassie Lee (f.k.a. Peyton Royce) e Shawn Spears, tramite un VIDEO pubblicato su Instagram, hanno annunciato l’arrivo del loro secondo figlio. ... (zonawrestling)
Shawn Spears Confirms AEW Departure Shawn Spears is leaving AEW. Fightful Select reported on Thursday afternoon that Shawn Spears was set to depart AEW on January 1 as a free agent. Shortly after the report was published, Spears took to ... Shawn Spears ha lasciato la AEW Shawn Spears, noto precedentemente come Tye Dillinger in WWE, ha annunciato poco fa sui social media di aver lasciato la All Elite Wrestling!
