NWA: I TV Title saranno unificati a Paranoia (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Il 2024 della NWA inizierà con Paranoia, Primo PPV dell’anno a Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fra i Match annunciati per lo Show, ci sarà anche il Match che unificherà gli NWA World TV Title in un unico titolo. Il Titolo TV maschile, nato nel 1974 e reso inattivo nel 1991, fu ripristinato da Corgan dopo l’acquisizione della NWA nel 2020, mentre quello TV femminile è nato nel 2023; attualmente sono detenuti da Mims (maschile) e Max The Impaler (femminile). L’unificazione dei titoli fa presupporre quindi che il TV Title diventerà Intergender, aperto quindi sia a uomini che donne. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Patience pays off for big Texas DT Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) reacts Sept. 2 during a game against Rice in Austin, Texas. Sweat, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, led the Longhorns’ defense en route to their ... Colby Corino To Defend NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Against Mecha Wolf At NWA Paranoia Colby Corino will defend the gold at NWA Paranoia. NWA announced that Colby Corino will defend the World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Mecha Wolf at NWA Paranoia on January 13. Corino will ...
NWA TitleVideo su : NWA Title