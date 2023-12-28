ALULA'S STATUS AS PREMIER HOME FOR HERITAGE SPORT IN SAUDI ARABIA BOOSTED WITH FIRST-EVER ALULA FALCONS CUP TOURNAMENT (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As part of its goal to conserve and celebrate traditional heritage sports that have deep roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the region, and further afield, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will host the first-ever AlUla Falcon Cup. The landmark sporting event, taking place at AlUla's Mughayra Heritage Sports Village from December 28th to January 5th, will promote the rich history, carefully practiced skills, and important traditions of falconry to a global audience of visiting falconers and tourists, as well as
ALULA'S STATUS AS PREMIER HOME FOR HERITAGE SPORT IN SAUDI ARABIA BOOSTED WITH FIRST-EVER ALULA FALCONS CUP TOURNAMENT ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its goal to conserve and celebrate traditional heritage sports that have deep roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the region, and further afield, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will host the first-ever AlUla Falcon Cup. Richard Mille Alula Desert Polo Returning to Alula, Tickets on sale now Held in partnership with the Saudi Polo Federation (SPF) and taking place during the flagship festival of Winter at Tantora, this year's Richard Mille Desert Polo will be bigger and better than ever
