ALULA’S STATUS AS PREMIER HOME FOR HERITAGE SPORT IN SAUDI ARABIA BOOSTED WITH FIRST-EVER ALULA FALCONS CUP TOURNAMENT (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) ththALULA, SAUDI ARABIA, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As part of its goal to conserve and celebrate traditional HERITAGE SPORTs that have deep roots in the Kingdom of SAUDI ARABIA, the region, and further afield, the Royal Commission for ALULA (RCU) will host the FIRST-EVER ALULA Falcon Cup. The landmark SPORTing event, taking place at ALULA's Mughayra Leggi su sbircialanotizia
As part of its goal to conserve and celebrate traditional HERITAGE SPORTs that have deep roots in the Kingdom of SAUDI ARABIA, the region, and further afield, the Royal Commission for ALULA (RCU) will host the FIRST-EVER ALULA Falcon Cup. The landmark SPORTing event, taking place at ALULA's Mughayra Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
ALULA'S STATUS AS PREMIER HOME FOR HERITAGE SPORT IN SAUDI ARABIA BOOSTED WITH FIRST - EVER ALULA FALCONS CUP TOURNAMENT By celebrating their enduring appeal, RCU is strengthening AlUla's status as the premier destination to promote the culture, customs, and legacy of our ancestors. "The inaugural AlUla Falcon Cup will ...
ALULA’S STATUSVideo su : ALULA’S STATUS