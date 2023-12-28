AEW | Shawn Spears lascia la compagnia | la conferma arriva proprio da lui

AEW Shawn

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
AEW: Shawn Spears lascia la compagnia, la conferma arriva proprio da lui (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Nel mondo del wrestling siamo abituati a vedere dei licenziamenti, spesso attuati dalle varie compagni per diverse ragioni. A volte però avvengono delle separazioni a volte non molto consensuali, altre volte invece sì. Quest’ultimo caso è quello accaduto oggi in casa AEW. Si separano le strade Infatti nella giornata di oggi le strade della AEW e di Shawn Spears si separano consensualmente. A dare e confermare la notizia è stato proprio lo stesso Spears attraverso i suoi profili social con un toccante messaggio. What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff…— ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Backstage Report On Upcoming AEW Departure Shawn Spears joins QT Marshall, Kevin Sullivan, Rafael Morffi, and Dana Massie in departing the promotion, with his contract set to expire on January 1 ...
Shawn Spears Confirms AEW Departure Shawn Spears is leaving AEW. Fightful Select reported on Thursday afternoon that Shawn Spears was set to depart AEW on January 1 as a free agent. Shortly after the report was published, Spears took to ...
Video su : AEW Shawn
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Shawn Shawn Spears lascia compagnia conferma