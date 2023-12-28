AEW: Shawn Spears lascia la compagnia, la conferma arriva proprio da lui (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Nel mondo del wrestling siamo abituati a vedere dei licenziamenti, spesso attuati dalle varie compagni per diverse ragioni. A volte però avvengono delle separazioni a volte non molto consensuali, altre volte invece sì. Quest’ultimo caso è quello accaduto oggi in casa AEW. Si separano le strade Infatti nella giornata di oggi le strade della AEW e di Shawn Spears si separano consensualmente. A dare e confermare la notizia è stato proprio lo stesso Spears attraverso i suoi profili social con un toccante messaggio. What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff…— ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Shawn Spears lascia la AEW dopo 5 anni
Tramite un tweet su X, Shawn Spears ha annunciato che lascerà la compagnia. Secondo Fightful, il contratto di Spears scade a fine mese, e dal 1 ... (aewuniverse)
Backstage Report On Upcoming AEW Departure Shawn Spears joins QT Marshall, Kevin Sullivan, Rafael Morffi, and Dana Massie in departing the promotion, with his contract set to expire on January 1 ... Shawn Spears Confirms AEW Departure Shawn Spears is leaving AEW. Fightful Select reported on Thursday afternoon that Shawn Spears was set to depart AEW on January 1 as a free agent. Shortly after the report was published, Spears took to ...
