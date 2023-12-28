AEW: Scotty 2 Hotty debutta a Dynamite nel pre-show (fuori onda) (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) A grande sorpresa dei fans Scotty 2 Hotty, ha fatto un’apparizione durante un Dark match nel pre-show di Dynamite. Insieme agli Acclaimed e a Billy Gunn, l’ex wrestler della WWE ha fatto il suo “debutto” sui ring di AEW. Il team ha ottenuto una vittoria contro i Gunns e i 2point0. Scott Too Hotty wrestled before AEW Dynamite tonight, complete with original 2 Cool theme – @DestinyFomo pic.twitter.com/W1DcPPk3nk— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 28, 2023 L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
