AEW: Scotty 2 Hotty combatte prima di Dynamite, grande sorpresa per i fan di Orlando! (Di giovedì 28 dicembre 2023) Scotty 2 Hotty ed il suo celeberrimo Worm hanno fatto capolino durante un dark match precedente alla messa in onda di Dynamite. Insieme agli Acclaimed ed a Billy Gunn, l’ex WWE (producer AEW e tutt’ora attivo nelle indy, anche italiane) ha “debuttato” sui ring della federazione di Tony Khan, sconfiggendo i Gunns ed i 2point0. L’episodio si è tenuto ad Orland, Florida, residenza di Scott Garland (il suo vero nome). Una sorpresa decisamente inattesa per i fan, che hanno acclamato Scotty, che ha sfoggiato anche la celebre theme song dei “Too Cool“. Scott Too Hotty wrestled before AEW Dynamite tonight, complete with original 2 Cool theme – @DestinyFomo pic.twitter.com/W1DcPPk3nk— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 28, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
