WWE: I No Quarter Catch Crew sfidano il LWO per NXT New Years’ Evil (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) Si arricchisce la card di NXT New Year’s Evil in programma il prossimo 2 gennaio. Andiamo con ordine. Prima di Natale Dragon Lee aveva difeso il suo North American Title contro Charlie Dempsey e Joe Coffey, con Joaquin Wilde e Cruz Del Toro che fecero ritorno ad NXT in aiuto dell’amico. Ieri notte ad NXT ulteriori sviluppi in vista di New Year’s Evil. Sfida lanciata Ieri notte ad NXT, Drew Gulak e soci hanno alzato il tiro in vista di New Year’s Evil. La stable, infatti, ha lanciato la sfida al LWO promettendo loro una batosta sul ring. Charlie Dempsey ha precisato che la lucha libre e le mosse aeree non avranno alcuna importanza quando verrano messi faccia a terra sul ring. NXT ora è una “no fly zone”. Il prossimo 2 gennaio avremo No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Charlie ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Coming out of Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, we have an updated card for next week's NXT New Year's Evil special. You can check out the updated lineup for the January 2nd show below:
