The University of Melbourne Collaborates with Cognizant to boost student engagement

The University of Melbourne Collaborates with Cognizant to boost student engagement (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - Cognizant is helping implement Tealium Customer Data Platform for the University of Melbourne to personalize the student and alumni journey  TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced that it was selected by The University of Melbourne (UoM or the University), a leading international University with a tradition of excellence in teaching and research, to help implement the Tealium Customer Data Platform (CDP). The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked among the world's top universities.  The University of Melbourne awarded Cognizant the brief to support the creation of data-led and ...
