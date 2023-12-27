Sydney FC-Wellington Phoenix (venerdì 29 dicembre 2023 ore 09:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) Un inizio di A-League come non si vedeva da anni quello del Wellington Phoenix, unica (ancora per poco) franchigia neozelandese presente in questa lega. Una sola sconfitta in 9 gare e primo posto solitario con 3 punti sul secondo posto per una squadra che nelle ultime 10 stagioni non è mai andata oltre il primo turno dei playoff. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Sydney FC-Wellington Phoenix (venerdì 29 dicembre 2023 ore 09 : 45) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Un inizio di A-League come non si vedeva da anni quello del Wellington Phoenix, unica (ancora per poco) franchigia neozelandese presente in questa ... (infobetting)
Le partite di oggi, venerdì 29 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...00 USM Alger - MC Alger 18:00 ARABIA SAUDITA SAUDI PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE Al Feiha - Al - Hilal 16:00 Al - Raed - Abha 16:00 Al Ahli SC - Al Khaleej 19:00 AUSTRALIA A - LEAGUE Sydney FC - Wellington ... Le partite di oggi, sabato 23 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...00 Al - Ittihad FC - Al - Raed 19:00 ARGENTINA TROFEO DE CAMPEONES River Plate - Rosario 01:00 AUSTRALIA A - LEAGUE Wellington Phoenix - WS Wanderers 05:30 Sydney FC - Western United 07:30 Melbourne ... Sydney FC score late to punish wasteful Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women The Phoenix were punished for a wasteful display in front of goal Sydney FC teenager Jynaya Dos Santos scored late to snatch a 1-0 win at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday. Relentless Cummins delivers series win for Australia Pakistan fell from 216 for 5 to 237 all out, suffering a 79-run defeat that gave Australia a 2-0 series win even before the teams head to Sydney for the third Test in the new year. Cummins had laid ...
Sydney WellingtonVideo su : Sydney Wellington