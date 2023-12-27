Sydney FC-Wellington Phoenix (venerdì 29 dicembre 2023 ore 09:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) Un inizio di A-League come non si vedeva da anni quello del Wellington Phoenix, unica (ancora per poco) franchigia neozelandese presente in questa lega. Una sola sconfitta in 9 gare e primo posto solitario con 3 punti sul secondo posto per una squadra che nelle ultime 10 stagioni non è mai andata oltre il primo turno dei playoff. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
