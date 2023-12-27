Senkron.Energy's OnePact Will Empower Sustainable Energy Generation in Extended Collaboration with Microsoft (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - ISTANBUL, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Senkron.Energy Digital Services' customer Enerjisa Üretim and Microsoft today signed an agreement to drive innovation and sustainability across the renewable Energy Generation sector in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Signed at the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, UAE, Enerjisa Üretim and Microsoft are collaborating to leverage the potential of cutting-edge technologies including Artificial Intelligence, GenAI, Copilot, Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Dynamics Assets Management, Managed IT and OT Security. The Collaboration is based on the technologies provided by Senkron ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
