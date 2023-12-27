October 7th Dominates SWC 2023 Top Ten Global Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents

October 7th Dominates SWC 2023 Top Ten Global Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) is releasing its annual Top Ten Global Worst Anti-Semitic Incidents. This year's list is dominated by the horrific Hamas pogrom of October 7th, by Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered 1,200 Israelis - men, women, and children - including infants. Since then, the tsunami of Anti-Semitic hate has surged to an all-time high across Europe and North America. Topping the list this year is the murderous, genocide-seeking terrorist organization Hamas, who on October 7th, perpetrated the Worst atrocity against the Jewish people in one day, since the Nazi ...
