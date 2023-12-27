Masdar Joins Forces with RWE in £11 billion Investment to Co-develop Massive 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in UK (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, is part of an £11billion Investment into the UK's renewable energy sector and is purchasing a 49 percent stake in RWE's 3 gigawatt (GW) Dogger Bank South (DBS) Projects - which form one of the world's largest planned Offshore Wind farms. DBS is capable of powering millions of British homes, reducing emissions and creating up to 3,000 jobs. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and expected in the first quarter of 2024. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UN's climate change conference COP28, in the UAE. The £11billion joint Investment will provide a huge boost to the UK economy and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
