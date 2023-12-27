Livingston – St Johnstone – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) Livingston e St Johnstone scendono in campo per l’ultima volta nel 2023 quando si affrontano mercoledì 27 dicembre all’Almondvale Stadium nel 20° turno della Scottish Premiership. L’ultima vittoria risale a ottobre e i Lions vogliono non solo porre fine alla loro serie di sconfitte, ma anche dare un notevole slancio alla seconda parte della campagna. Il calcio di inizio di Livingston – St Johnstone è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Livingston – St Johnstone a che punto sono le due squadre Livingston A metà stagione, la permanenza in massima serie del Livingston è seriamente minacciata e si trova a lottare per ottenere punti nella parte sbagliata della classifica. Gli uomini di David Martindale, che sono in Premiership dal ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Le partite di oggi, mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine Cajazeirense (Bra) - Sao Paulo Crystal (Bra) 23:30 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Aberdeen - Motherwell 20:45 Livingston - St. Johnstone 20:45 Rangers - Ross County 20:45 St. Mirren - Kilmarnock 20:45 Hibernian -... Risultati calcio live, sabato 23 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine ...1 - 0 (Finale) Vizela - Moreirense 0 - 0 (Finale) SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Celtic - Livingston 2 - 0 (Finale) Dundee FC - Aberdeen Posticipata Hearts - St. Mirren 2 - 0 (Finale) Kilmarnock - St. Johnstone ... Livingston boss has 'no regrets' over turning down St Johnstone gig as sides prepare to meet David Martindale could well have been returning to West Lothian in the Saints dugout this evening - but he insists he has no regrets about turning down the gig ... Scottish Standings Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. ppd Aberdeen vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m. Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m. Rangers vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m. St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 2:45 p.m.
Livingston JohnstoneVideo su : Livingston Johnstone