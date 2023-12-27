FP Markets Awarded Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 by FXScouts

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

FP Markets has again been recognised for its outstanding Trading solutions, receiving the Best Forex Trading Tools 2023 award from FXScouts. This accolade complements the company's growing list of awards received this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023. These prestigious awards further establish FP Markets as a leading broker dedicated to providing clients with the Best possible Trading experience. The company's dedication to innovation is evident in its cutting-edge Trading Tools, which deliver a wide ...
