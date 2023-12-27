Cursed to Golf gratis su Epic Games per 24 ore (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) Cursed to Golf è gratis per le prossime 24 ore su Epic Games, continua l’iniziativa che dona un gioco gratis al giorno, quest’ultimo si può scaricare fino al 28 dicembre alle ore 17. Anche se non hai intenzione di approfittare di queste offerte gratuite a breve puoi comunque accedere allo store per aggiungerle alla tua libreria e giocarci in un secondo momento, se il gioco ti interessa ovviamente. Infatti, per poter scaricare i giochi gratis messi a disposizione ogni settimana occorre registrarsi su Epic Games e scaricare sul proprio PC l’installer con cui poter lanciare i giochi scaricati. I giochi rimarranno nella tua libreria e potrai scaricarli su qualunque PC, dunque nessun limite temporale o di macchina. PEGI: come vengono ...Leggi su pantareinews
Advertising
There’s a new free game on the Epic Games Store: ‘Cursed to Golf’ And today we’re getting yet another title. Cursed to Golf is a golf-like adventure where every shot counts. Players are tasked with making it out of Golf Purgatory to become a Golfing Legend. Claim ... Underrated indie roguelike from ex-GTA 5 dev is free for today only Ready to golf your way through hell This ex-Rockstar dev's sporting roguelike is free to keep on the EGS but only if you're fast.
Cursed GolfVideo su : Cursed Golf