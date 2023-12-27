Congratulations! Xianning, China Claims the Honor of "City of Your Choice" and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - Guangzhou, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On the night of December 7, 2023, the Award ceremony of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Guangzhou Award) was held at Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center. Bogotá, Colombia; Chalandri, Greece; Gwangju, Republic of Korea; Kampala, Uganda; and Xianning, China won the 6th Guangzhou Award. Among them, Xianning, China also claimed the Honor of "City of Your Choice". At the ceremony, short films about Guangzhou ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On the night of December 7, 2023, the Award ceremony of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (Guangzhou Award) was held at Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center. Bogotá, Colombia; Chalandri, Greece; Gwangju, Republic of Korea; Kampala, Uganda; and Xianning, China won the 6th Guangzhou Award. Among them, Xianning, China also claimed the Honor of "City of Your Choice". At the ceremony, short films about Guangzhou ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Congratulations! Xianning - China Claims the Honor of “City of Your Choice” and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation
Guangzhou, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the night of December 7, 2023, the Award ceremony of the 6th Guangzhou International Award for ... (sbircialanotizia)
Congratulations! Xianning, China Claims the Honor of "City of Your Choice" and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for ... View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/congratulations - xianning - china - claims - the - honor - of - city - of - your - choice - and - five - cities - win - the - 6th -... Congratulations! Xianning, China Claims the Honor of "City of Your Choice" and Five Cities Win the 6th Guangzhou International Award for ... View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/congratulations - xianning - china - claims - the - honor - of - city - of - your - choice - and - five - cities - win - the - 6th -...
Congratulations XianningVideo su : Congratulations Xianning