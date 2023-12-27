Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing

Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of G-SHOCK THE Ride, a Virtual attraction that allows users to experience what it might be like to participate in the Durability Testing Casio puts the G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches Through. The amusement-park-like Virtual Ride is accessible on the social Virtual reality platform VRChat. In October 2023, Casio opened a Virtual G-SHOCK STORE on VRChat ...
Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing In October 2023, Casio opened a virtual G-SHOCK STORE on VRChat to provide metaverse-based content offering visitors experiences with G-SHOCK customization, as well as seeing how VRChat avatars look ...
