Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing

(Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - New G-THEExperience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Content fromTOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd. announced today theof G-THE, aattraction that allows users to experience what it might be like to participate in theputs the G-line of-resistant watches. The amusement-park-likeis accessible on the socialreality platform VRChat. In October 2023,opened aG-STORE on VRChat ...

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the ... (sbircialanotizia)

- TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the ... (liberoquotidiano)

New G-SHOCK THE Ride Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. ... (sbircialanotizia)

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295128/img01.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295129/PR_Newswire.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- to --......//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288216/PR_Newswire.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- to -- mr - g - with - iconic - form - and - comfortable - dura -...In October 2023, Casio opened a virtual G-SHOCK STORE on VRChat to provide metaverse-based content offering visitors experiences with G-SHOCK customization, as well as seeing how VRChat avatars look ...Police have issued a fresh appeal for help in identifying a man found dead off a country lane and issued pictures of some of his personal effects.