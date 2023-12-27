Belgian Commitment to Partnership Supports a New Frontier of Europe-US Space Research (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has travelled to Houston, United States, to meet Raphaël Liégeois, the Belgian career astronaut selected as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut class of 2022. De Croo's visit coincides with the ESA cohort's familiarisation trip to NASA's Johnson Space Centre, which is the precursor to a further two years of training, delivered in Houston, to prepare the astronauts for their respective missions on the International Space Station. The visit signals a new phase of the long-standing collaboration between Europe and the United States on Space Research and exemplifies Belgium's Commitment to Partnerships in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has travelled to Houston, United States, to meet Raphaël Liégeois, the Belgian career astronaut selected as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut class of 2022. De Croo's visit coincides with the ESA cohort's familiarisation trip to NASA's Johnson Space Centre, which is the precursor to a further two years of training, delivered in Houston, to prepare the astronauts for their respective missions on the International Space Station. The visit signals a new phase of the long-standing collaboration between Europe and the United States on Space Research and exemplifies Belgium's Commitment to Partnerships in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Belgian Commitment to Partnership Supports a New Frontier of Europe-US Space Research
BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has travelled to Houston, United States, to meet Raphaël Liégeois, ... (sbircialanotizia)
Belgian Commitment to Partnership Supports a New Frontier of Europe - US Space Research Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297131/FPS_Chancellery.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/belgian - commitment - to - partnership - supports - a - new - ... Belgian Commitment to Partnership Supports a New Frontier of Europe - US Space Research Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297131/FPS_Chancellery.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/belgian - commitment - to - partnership - supports - a - new - ... EURO9000 loco approved to operate in Belgium and Netherlands Stadler 's EURO9000 locomotive has received type approval for operation in the Netherlands and Belgium. The loco, which was presented at InnoTrans 2022, already has approval to run in Germany, Austria ... The Story of the Belgian Unit that Fought in Russia during World War I, and its Odyssey Back You may have heard of 1914. It's the year the First World War began, yes, but there's also a Ukrainian death metal band named after that year because they emulate the Swedish band Sabaton, whose songs ...
Belgian CommitmentVideo su : Belgian Commitment