AVASK unveils new strategic growth with appointment of new CEO Bojan Gajic and enhanced global tech-enabled services

AVASK, a pioneer in e-commerce solutions today announced a series of strategic expansions reinforcing its position as a global leader in cross-border expansion. Central to this announcement and adding to the momentum of AVASK is the appointment of Bojan Gajic, the visionary former Executive of Helium 10, as their new Chief Executive Officer. Gajic's extensive experience in scaling technology-driven solutions in the e-commerce sector is poised to accelerate the innovative approach of AVASK towards global market expansion. Today's announcement marks a pivotal moment at AVASK, with the internalisation of EU VAT and Customs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
