Adamastor commits to Hi-rEV, the agenda for the recovery of the automotive components sector (Di mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023) - PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Adamastor recently took part in the "European Conference on the Structural Integrity of Additively Manufactured Materials", thus signalling its involvement in the Hi-rEV project - recovery of the automotive components sector, the agenda for the recovery of the automotive components industry. As part of the innovative project, Adamastor has made a commitment to implement all its experience and skills in the production of carbon fibre components, promoting research and development operations. This is just one of the ways in which Adamastor will contribute to this consortium which aims to bring together relevant companies in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
