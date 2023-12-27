2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program Kicked Off

2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program Kicked Off

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On December 10, VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, has officially launched its new initiative, the 2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program ("the Program"). This Program, slated to continue until July 2024, is the first Carbon-Neutral GREEN practice in the vaping industry, aiming to demonstrate VAPORESSO's innovative efforts towards sustainable development in the age of Carbon Neutrality and underscore its pivotal role in the industry as a trailblazer for sustainable practices. Innovative Concept ...
