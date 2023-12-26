TNA: I Grizzled Young Veterans saranno ad Hard To Kill (Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Con un annuncio fatto sui propri profili social, la TNA ha ufficializzato il debutto dei Grizzled Young Veterans (ex team WWE composto da James Drake & Zack Gibson) nel PPV Hard To Kill previsto per sabato 13 gennaio. Qui il video completo. BREAKING: @JamesDrakePro and @ZackGibsonGYV will make their TNA debut at #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas! Get tickets HERE: pic.twitter.com/VNz8XurY2i— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 26, 2023 Come detto nel promo, l’intenzione dei due è quella di conquistare i titoli di coppia della compagnia. Chissà quindi se riusciranno nell’intento proprio nell’evento citato. Leggi su zonawrestling
