Rangers-Ross County (mercoledì 27 dicembre 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Il Ross County si presenta in casa dei Rangers dopo due sconfitte consecutive senza aver segnato nemmeno un gol mentre la squadra oggi guidata da Philippe Clement viene da una serie di sette vittorie consecutive grazie alle quali ha vinto il proprio girone di Europa League ed è tornata in piena lotta per il titolo. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Cosa guardare alla sesta giornata di UEFA Europa League - UEFA Europa League "Volevamo tre punti quindi col pari dovremo giocarci tutto alla prossima partita", ha detto il centrocampista dei Rangers, Ross McCausland, dopo il pareggio con l'Aris nella quinta giornata. "I ... Can players use criticism as motivation to end Rangers hoodoo Fans are always disappointed when a match is postponed due to the weather and condition of the pitch. This is the fourth match so far this season that The Staggies have had postponed and although ... Derek Adams insists attack will be the best form of defence as Ross County go to Ibrox looking for a first ever win over Rangers Derek Adams believes the Staggies are capable of posing Rangers problems as they go in search of a first ever win over the Glasgow giants.
