NJPW: Takami Ohbari parla del nuovo presidente Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Ha la giusta esperienza” (Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Come annunciato sul nostro portale qualche giorno fa, il mondo del wrestling è rimasto sorpreso dall’annuncio di Hiroshi Tanahashi come nuovo presidente e Direttore Generale della New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Il celebre lottatore guiderà una nuova era per l’organizzazione di puroresu, dopo un triennio di gestione del suo predecessore, Takami Ohbari. Durante l’ultima conferenza della NJPW, proprio Ohbari ha parlato pubblicamente di questo passaggio di consegne. Davanti alla stampa e accanto al proprietario della compagnia, Takami ha condiviso il suo pensiero dopo tre anni di presidenza: “Mi sono unito alla New Japan Pro-Wrestling nel gennaio 2019. Inizialmente ho guidato NJPW of America, e negli ...Leggi su zonawrestling
