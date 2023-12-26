Highlights Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors 120-114 | NBA Christmas Day 2023 VIDEO

Continua una maratona di 12 ore di grande pallacanestro NBA sui canali di Sky Sport:vince una partita combattuta superando Golden State, New York batte nettamente Milwaukee con 38 punti di Brunson. Ora tutti a Los Angeles per la classicissima tra Lakers e Celtics: il Natale ...Ora tutti aper la sfida tra Nuggets e Warriors: il Natale della NBA è in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA e in streaming su NOW per non perdersi neanche un'azione dello spettacolo ...Both teams are chasing the goal of being the first franchise to reach 18 NBA championships. Recent events say the NBA’s third 2023 Christmas Day matchup will be exciting, as the teams met twice last ...With the Denver Broncos' playoff hopes on life support, Russell Wilson acknowledged the team blew its best remaining chance at a win Sunday night against ...