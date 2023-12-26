GCW | Zilla Fatu | il figlio di Umaga | debutterà a Look at Me! I dettagli

(Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Ildel leggendario e compiantoquest’oggi in GCW duranteat Me, show in programma a Tampa, Florida, e che sarà come sempre disponibile su Thriller Tv (l’ex Fite). Un esordio importante per lui nell’importante indy statunitense, in uno show che vedrà come protagonisti nomi del calibro di Andrade El Idolo, Blake Christian e gli ex WWE AJ Francis (Top Dolla ndr) e Mansoor. *TAMPA UPDATE*Just Signed:makes his GCW debut on 1/26 in TAMPA!Plus:Andrade El IdoloJanela vs AJ FrancisDeppen vs MansoorNick GageBlake ChristianMaki ItohMasha SlamovichBussyGet Tix: LIVE on @FiteTV+Fri 1/26 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/PqHpa9ADOT— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling ) December 25, 2023

