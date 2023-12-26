Chelsea, lo Sporting chiede 180 milioni per i suoi due gioielli (Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Il Chelsea ha contattato lo Sporting per il difensore Ousmane Diomande e l'attaccante Viktor Gyokeres, ma la risposta dei portoghesi è...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Calciomercato: Real. Alaba ko, anche Scalvini fra opzioni per gennaio ... ma i blancos valutano anche la candidatura di Goncalo Inacio, 22enne difensore dello Sporting ... ma non è da escludere una soluzione in prestito come nel caso di Kepa, arrivato dal Chelsea per ... Chelsea su Gyokeres, il tecnico: 'Via solo per 100 milioni' Commenta per primo Il Chelsea mette gli occhi su Viktor Gyokeres , attaccante in forza allo Sporting CP. Lo svedese, 25 anni, si è immediatamente ambientato in Portogallo, segnando 16 reti in 19 partite, considerando tutte ... Man Utd pushing to sell attacker in January as league leaders pick between him and Chelsea man Martial is someone their sporting director Piero Ausilio has admired for a long ... After recovering from a ligament injury, Broja has made 12 appearances for Chelsea this season, only scoring once. Chelsea ending woeful 2023 with Mauricio Pochettino's side facing more questions than answers Chelsea have lost 19 Premier League games in 2023, with only three sides losing more top-flight matches across Europes big five leagues this year; Blues have spent more than £1bn on new players in las ...
Chelsea SportingVideo su : Chelsea Sporting