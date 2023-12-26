Chelsea | lo Sporting chiede 180 milioni per i suoi due gioielli

... ma i blancos valutano anche la candidatura di Goncalo Inacio, 22enne difensore dello... ma non è da escludere una soluzione in prestito come nel caso di Kepa, arrivato dalper ...Commenta per primo Ilmette gli occhi su Viktor Gyokeres , attaccante in forza alloCP. Lo svedese, 25 anni, si è immediatamente ambientato in Portogallo, segnando 16 reti in 19 partite, considerando tutte ...Martial is someone their sporting director Piero Ausilio has admired for a long ... After recovering from a ligament injury, Broja has made 12 appearances for Chelsea this season, only scoring once.Chelsea have lost 19 Premier League games in 2023, with only three sides losing more top-flight matches across Europes big five leagues this year; Blues have spent more than £1bn on new players in las ...