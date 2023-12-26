Carbanak: Malware Bancario Risorge con Nuove Tattiche di Ransomware (Di martedì 26 dicembre 2023) Il Malware Bancario noto come Carbanak è stato osservato essere utilizzato in attacchi Ransomware con Tattiche aggiornate. Secondo un’analisi condotta dalla società di cybersecurity NCC Group sugli attacchi Ransomware avvenuti nel novembre 2023, il Malware ha adattato le sue strategie per diversificare la sua efficacia, incorporando nuovi venditori e tecniche di … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
Carbanak Banking Malware Resurfaces with New Ransomware Tactics Carbanak malware is back, and it's using new tactics in ransomware attacks. Learn how it's impersonating business software to infiltrate systems. Ransomware attacks in November rise 67% from 2022 As the third most active month of the year, ransomware levels in November have taken the total number of global ransomware attacks to 4,276 cases so far.
