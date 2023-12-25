VIDEO: Cassie Lee e Shawn Spears annunciano l’arrivo del secondo figlio (Di lunedì 25 dicembre 2023) Cassie Lee (f.k.a. Peyton Royce) e Shawn Spears, tramite un VIDEO pubblicato su Instagram, hanno annunciato l’arrivo del loro secondo figlio. La loro famiglia, dunque, si allargherà ulteriormente con l’arrivo di un secondogenito. Per loro un motivo in più di festa in questo periodo natalizio. Nel VIDEO pubblicato sui social, è stato rivelato il sesso del nascituro, sarà un maschietto. Qui sotto il post. Maschietto in arrivo Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Cassie Lee (@Cassielee) Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Occhio alla truffa del resto - il cliente confonde la cassiera e “guadagna” 15 euro. Ecco come funziona [VIDEO]
Pubblicato il 22 Dicembre, 2023 Ultimamente sta tornando di moda una nuova truffa, chiamata truffa del resto, alla quale devono fare ... (dayitalianews)
Oppenheimer come Euphoria: un parallelismo tra Cassie e Strauss diventa virale sui social (VIDEO) In particolare questi paragoni coinvolgono il personaggio di Lewis Strauss , interpretato da Robert Downey Jr , e di Cassie , interpretata da Sydney Sweeney nella serie HBO. I video ritraggono alcuni ... Kygo and Atmosfy Partner for Giveaway to Win a VIP Trip to Palm Tree Festival Aspen About Atmosfy Atmosfy is the fastest - growing platform globally for live video of dining and ... Contacts Cassie Lawrence cassie@jsapartners.co Articoli correlati 2024 IRS Business Mileage Rate of 67 ... “Our Family Is Complete” – AEW Star and Former WWE Tag Team Champion Reveal Their Baby’s Gender in Cute Christmas Celebration Christmas is indeed a day of joy and celebration for many. With a boatload of plans, all the people around the globe celebrate this occasion with utter passion. But what happens when somebody gets ... TD Jakes: ‘If everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely from my heart’ Days after denouncing an unverified report casting innuendo about his sexuality and accusing him of being a frequent participant at sex parties hosted by producer and music mogul Sean Combs, ...
VIDEO CassieVideo su : VIDEO Cassie