Dundee FC-Celtic martedì 26 dicembre 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

...00 Palermo - Cremonese 18:00 Sampdoria - Bari 20:30 MAROCCO BOTOLA PRO Agadir - Wydad 18:00 MONDO AMICHEVOLI NAZIONALI Cina U23 - Malesia U23 07:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIPFC -16:00 VIETNAM ......00 FC Porto - Leixoes 21:30 PORTOGALLO LIGA PORTUGAL Guimaraes - Rio Ave 16:30 Vizela - Moreirense 16:30 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP- Livingston 16:00FC - Aberdeen 16:00 Hearts - St. Mirren 16:...Brendan Rodgers has named an unchanged side following Saturday's 2-0 win over Livingston. Still no sign of Odin Thiago Holm following illness, or fellow midfielders Tyomoki Iwata and Reo Hatate as ...Cammy Kerr returns to defence as Ricki Lamie misses out, while Zak Rudden comes into attack as on-loan Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson drops to the bench. There, he is joined by fit again centre-half ...