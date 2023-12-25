Dundee FC-Celtic (martedì 26 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 25 dicembre 2023) Il Celtic si è ripreso dopo due sconfitte consecutive in campionato battendo 2-0 il Livingston ma con soli due punti in classifica in più dei Rangers, che hanno una partita da recuperare, si può dire che la frittata è quasi fatta. La corsa al titolo è riaperta e il 30 dicembre si giocherà un Old InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Dundee v Celtic: No changes for visitors Brendan Rodgers has named an unchanged side following Saturday's 2-0 win over Livingston. Still no sign of Odin Thiago Holm following illness, or fellow midfielders Tyomoki Iwata and Reo Hatate as ... Dundee v Celtic: Kerr & Rudden start Cammy Kerr returns to defence as Ricki Lamie misses out, while Zak Rudden comes into attack as on-loan Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson drops to the bench. There, he is joined by fit again centre-half ...
