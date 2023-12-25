Dundee FC-Celtic (martedì 26 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 25 dicembre 2023) Il Celtic si è ripreso dopo due sconfitte consecutive in campionato battendo 2-0 il Livingston ma con soli due punti in classifica in più dei Rangers, che hanno una partita da recuperare, si può dire che la frittata è quasi fatta. La corsa al titolo è riaperta e il 30 dicembre si giocherà un Old InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
