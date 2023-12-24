RISULTATI | wXw 23rd Anniversary 23 12 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 24 dicembre 2023) Idello Show per il 23° anniversario della wXw andato in scena Sabato a Oberhausen: wXwSabato 23 Dicembre – Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany) wXw Shotgun Title Dark Six Way Scramble MatchThe Rotation batte Elijah Blum (c), Alex Duke, Bobby Gunns, Jacob Crane e Nick Schreier e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! Dark MatchJane Nero batte Michelle Green Peter Tihanyi batte Fast Time Moodo Six Man Tag Team MatchRott Und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) & Sebastian Hackl battono Axel Tischer & High Performer Unlimited (Anil Marik & Tristan Archer) Joseph Fenech Jr. batte Aigle Blanc per Squalifica Michael Oku batte Mike D Stephanie Maze batte Norman Harras wXw World Tag Team Title MatchDennis Dullnig & Hektor Invictus battono Amboss (Icarus ...