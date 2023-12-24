New Sustainable Year: i piani per il domani dell’ambiente (Di domenica 24 dicembre 2023) Il prossimo anno, le opportunità e le imprese che questo porterà con se, sono già protagonisti di dibattiti sul futuro del lusso. Se da una parte l’incremento economico nella produzione contribuisce ad un aumento dei costi del prodotto andando a coinvolgere anche la spesa discrezionale del consumatore, dall’altra le tematiche ambientali e la crescente priorità della sostenibilità completano il quadro annuale del fashion. Ma quali sono i temi principali di cui si continuerà a parlare anche il prossimo anno? Uno di questi è proprio l’ambiente. New Sustainable Year : il processo produttivo del luxury si aggiorna Quest’ultimo anno ha riportato all’attenzione di brand e pubblico la necessità di modificare il processo produttivo del luxury, che, anche se agisce con progetti sull’eco-compatibilità delle materie prime, ancora adesso rimane la seconda ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
