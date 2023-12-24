Ipswich-Leicester (martedì 26 dicembre 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 24 dicembre 2023) La partita di cartello della serie cadetta inglese non potrebbe essere stata programmata in una serata migliore, in un momento di festa per tutti i tifosi. Nonostante la nettissima sconfitta sul campo del Leeds, l’Ipswich mantiene il secondo posto in classifica con sette punti di vantaggio sulla coppia costituita da Whites e Saints, a sei InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, sabato 23 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine Truiden - Charleroi 18:15 Anderlecht - Genk 20:45 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Leeds - Ipswich 13:30 Blackburn - Watford 16:00 Leicester - Rotherham 16:00 Middlesbrough - West Brom 16:00 Norwich - ... Risultati calcio live, sabato 23 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine Truiden - Charleroi 1 - 0 (Finale) Anderlecht - Genk 2 - 1 (Finale) INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Leeds - Ipswich 4 - 0 (Finale) Blackburn - Watford 1 - 2 (Finale) Leicester - Rotherham 3 - 0 (Finale)
