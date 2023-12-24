FTW Championship: Hook accetta la sfida di Wheeler Yuta (Di domenica 24 dicembre 2023) A AEW Collision è stato annunciato che Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta in un DQ match per il titolo Fuck the World Championship a Worlds End. The Cool-Hearted Handsome e il membro del Blackpool Combat Club si affronteranno dopo settimane di provocazioni. Wheeler aveva lanciato una sfida a Hook che ha risposto, questa settimana, accettando il confronto con un promo lanciato durante la messa in onda di Collision. #AEW FTW Champion Hook responds to Wheeler Yuta’s challenge for #AEWWorldsEnd!Watch #AEWCollision #HolidayBash LIVE on TNT!@730Hook @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/LnKX12dOGo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2023 L'articolo ...Leggi su aewuniverse
