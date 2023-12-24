AEW: Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta a Worlds End (Di domenica 24 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Collision è stato annunciato che Hook affronterà Wheeler Yuta per il titolo Fuck the World Championship a Worlds End, il prossimo evento pay-per-view della All Elite Wrestling. Le tensioni tra The Cool-Hearted Handsome e il membro del Blackpool Combat Club hanno raggiunto un punto di non ritorno quando quest’ultimo ha lanciato una sfida per il titolo non ufficiale di AEW. Questa settimana Hook ha risposto accettando il confronto per l’evento pay-per-view. Il campione ha aggiunto “le sue regole” confermando l’incontro come uno senza squalifiche. Chi tra i due lascerà New York con la cintura creata da Taz? #AEW FTW Champion Hook responds to Wheeler Yuta’s challenge for #AEWWorldsEnd!Watch ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Adam Copeland vs Christian and More Announced For AEW Worlds End AEW Worlds End is just a week away and it has been made official that Adam Copeland will face Christian Cage at the pay-per-view. Two more title matches have been announced as well. Following a ... Shayna Wayne Is The Matriarch, Daniel Garcia Wins, Keith Lee Remains Focused On Him | AEW Fight Size - Shayna Wayne has accepted her place as the matriarchy of Christian Cage's Patriarchy. During a promo on December 23, Mother Wayne revealed why she aligned with Christian and turned on Adam Copeland ...
