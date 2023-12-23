WWE: Decisa la finale dello US Title Tournament, Escobar sfrutta i nuovi alleati (Di sabato 23 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a SmackDown sono andate in scema le due semifinali dello US Championship Tournament, torneo che decreterà il prossimo sfidante di Logan Paul. La prima difesa titolata del campione si terrà al PLE Royal Rumble e prima di stanotte in corsa c’erano ancora quattro atleti: Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, Kevin Owens e Santos Escobar. “Ho una nuova famiglia” La prima semifinale ha visto uno di fronte all’altro Kevin Owens e Carmelo Hayes. Una nuova occasione per brillare per l’atleta di NXT che nel primo turno del torneo ha superato Grayson Waller. Sicuramente per Hayes è stata una buona prova, ma la superiorità fisica e soprattutto la maggior esperienza sono stati i due fattori che hanno portato a trionfare Kevin Owens che ha così prenotato un posto per la finale. A seguire la seconda ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE SmackDown Results - AJ Styles, Eight-Woman Tag Team Action, Dragon Lee Defends North American Championship Semi-final matches continued to decide the top contender for the United States championship. The winner of the finals will be the top contender to face the current United States champion, ... WWE Reveals Major Match for SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Will Decide Roman Reigns' Opponent at Royal Rumble "Randy Orton wants Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. LA Knight wants Roman Reigns anytime, anyplace, anywhere, and I don't blame either one of them," Styles said. "And I don't give a damn about Randy ...
