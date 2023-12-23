UMIDIGI Tablet Bambini Android 13 G1 Tab Kids | Recensione e Specifiche

UMIDIGI has unveiled its latest tablet, the UMIDIGI A15 Tab. The new 11-inch Android slate targets the entry-level market with its combination of a large 2K screen, quad speakers, and robust specs.Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo announced it will launch the NEC “ LAVIE Tab T10d ” tablet on December 22, 2023. The lightweight Android device touts a 10.1-inch high-resolution display, speedy octa ...