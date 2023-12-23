Motherwell – Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 23 dicembre 2023) La seconda in classifica incontra la seconda in classifica della Scottish Premiership quando i Rangers fanno visita al Motherwell per uno scontro alla vigilia di Natale al Fir Park. Mentre il club di Glasgow si è portato a soli due punti dal Celtic, leader del campionato, i Well hanno aspettato 14 partite per vincere e molto di più per battere gli ospiti. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell – Rangers è previsto domenica 24 dicembre alle 13 Anteprima della partita Motherwell – Rangers a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Dopo aver conquistato il primo pezzo d’argento della stagione in Scozia, superando l’Aberdeen e vincendo la Viaplay Cup ad Hampden, i Rangers sono tornati a giocare in Premiership mercoledì. Il 14° gol della campagna ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Motherwell-Rangers (domenica 24 dicembre 2023 ore 13 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
