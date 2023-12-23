Motherwell-Rangers (domenica 24 dicembre 2023 ore 13:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 23 dicembre 2023) Le recenti sconfitte del Celtic in Premiership, forse distratto da una Champions League fuori portata, hanno permesso ai Rangers di tornare in partita e adesso i bookmaker considerano le due grandi di Scozia più o meno sullo stesso livello. Assume dunque ancora più importanza questa sfida contro un Motherwell che non vince dal 3 settembre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Motherwell – Rangers – probabili formazioni
Motherwell-Rangers (domenica 24 dicembre 2023 ore 13 : 00) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
