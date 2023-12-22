Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 22-12-2023 ore 09 | 45

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di venerdì 22 dicembre 2023)DEL 22 DICEMBREORE 09.05 CLAUDIO VELOCCIA UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAPERCORRENDO IL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE TRAFFICO RALLENTATO TRA BUFALOTTA E TIBURTINA IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA SUL TRATTO URBANO CODE ALTEZZA PORTONACCIO DIREZIONE TANGENZIALE EST PERCORRENDO VIA CASSIA CODE TRA L’OLGIATA E LA STORTA NEI DUE SENSI DI MARCIA MENTRE SULLA CASSIA BIS UN CANTIERE ATTIVO RALLENTA IL TRAFFICO TRA IL GRANDE RACCORDO E VIA DELLA GIUSTINIANA DIREZIONE VITERBO IN VIA AURELIA A PALIDORO CODE IN PROSSIMITA DELL’INCROCIO CON VIA SAN CARLO A PALIDORO DIREZIONEServizio fornito da Astral