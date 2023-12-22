Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 22-12-2023 ore 07 | 30

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 22-12-2023 ore 07:30 (Di venerdì 22 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 22 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 07.20 CLAUDIO VELOCCIA UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio IN APERTURA PERCORRENDO LA BRETELLA DELLA A1 MILANO NAPOLI PER INCIDENTE CODE DI 4 KM IN AUMENTO TRA NODO A 24 E GUIDONIA MONTECELIO DIREZIONE NAPOLI SUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE RALLENTAMENTI TRA DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD E PONTINA IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 CODE TRA LA TOLGIATTI E PORTONACCIO DIREZIONE TANGENZIALE EST TRAFFICO RALLENTATO CON CODE SULLA CASSIA BIS ALTEZZA FORMELLO DIREZIONE Roma MENTRE SULLA STATALE FALMINIA SI RALLENTA A MORLUPO IN PROSSIMITA DELL’INCROCIO CON LA PROVINCIALE VIA SAN MICHELE DIREZIONE Roma DA CLAUDIO VELOCCIA E ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’ È TUTTO, ORA UN MESSAGGIO DI SCUREZZA ...
